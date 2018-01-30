











Signe T. Reasor, 94, formerly of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Clarksville, TN.

Born in Manitou, ND, she was the daughter of the late Ole and Raginald Tvenge.

She was a member of First Christian Church of Corbin, had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and had worked in the lunchroom of Corbin High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Raginald, Olaf, Knute, and her twin brother Siguard; and by her husband Baker E. Reasor on January 9, 2018.

Signe is survived by her sons Eddie (Marilyn) Reasor of Ackworth, GA and Warren (Becky) Reasor of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren Elisha Reasor, Mark R. and Candace Reasor, Jonathan Baker Reasor, and Matthew C. Reasor; and great-grandchildren Kadin Reasor and Finlee Reasor.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

A graveside service was held Friday, February 2, at Rest Haven Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.