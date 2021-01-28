Signature Shuffle Pub Crawl to debut Downtown Corbin Signature Drink Menu











Corbin’s very first pub crawl is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Si Señor Mexican Restaurant.

The Signature Spirit Shuffle Pub Crawl will debut the Downtown Corbin Signature Drink menu.

“We are always looking for ways to highlight the uniqueness of our restaurants and showcase their talents,” said Corbin Downtown Manager Maggy Kriebel. “The creation of the Downtown Corbin Signature Drink menu is just one more way we can do this. We are also always looking for ways to promote the downtown area and to bring people into the area, and we felt that this initiative would do that.”

Buffalo Trace bourbon is now the “official spirit of Corbin,” so it is featured in each of the unique drinks.

“Kentucky is known for two things: horses and bourbon,” said Kriebel. “Corbin had a tie to neither. With the creation of these drinks we now have a tie to the largest industry in Kentucky. We have also brought on Buffalo Trace as a sponsor, and they are now the ‘official spirit of Corbin’ which will open up several opportunities for partnerships and great things in the future.”

Pub crawls, which are popular in other cities around the country and world, consist of partygoers who travel as a group and go from one bar to the next stopping for one drink at each establishment, according to a Facebook post on Downtown Corbin’s Pub Crawl event page.

Registration for the event is not required.

Individuals, who choose to participate in the event, will be required to wear masks and should not drink and drive.

“Absolutely DO NOT drink and drive, and have a DD,” said Kriebel. “Once we leave Si Señor, the rest of the crawl will be on foot.”

The event will follow COVID guidelines, such as social distancing.

“Our restaurants are still operating at 50 percent capacity, so if we get to the first restaurant and our numbers exceed capacity, we will split the groups up (kind of like a shotgun start scenario in golf),” said Kriebel. “Everyone will be required to wear a mask at all times unless they are sitting at their table drinking their drink. The bars in the restaurants are not open, and seating is set up so as to socially distance, and everyone will be required to be seated.”

For individuals who were lucky enough to snag one of the ‘event packs’ that were pre-sold for the event, participants must try two signature drinks and get two punches on their card to be entered to win the grand prize which includes: one night stay at Cumberland Falls State Park, two passes for zip lining at Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort, two passes to the Great Escape escape room, two tickets to Tri-county Cineplex, $20 gift certificate for Alley Stuff, a deluxe camping chair, a deluxe mixer basket from Ale-8, swag from Buffalo Trace, Corbin Tourism gift basket that includes swag, t-shirts and other prizes.

Because the event is hosted by Downtown Corbin, “The signature drinks are limited to the six restaurants in Downtown Corbin that sell alcohol,” said Kriebel.

Those restaurants and their drinks are:

Si Señor – El Secreto de Corbin

• A southern Kentucky sangria made with Buffalo Trace bourbon and containing notes of crisp apple and succulent peach.

Shep’s Place – Trace Me Home

• A combination of Buffalo Trace bourbon, stoli vanilla, and peach schnapps. This drink features hints of citrus with muddled orange, a dash of grenadine, a splash of Ale-8-One and a smidge of simple syrup.

Austin City Saloon – Shoot the Buffalo

• 1.5 ounces of Buffalo Trace bourbon. Chunks of ice optional.

The Wrigley Appalachian Eatery – Ale-8-Fizz

• Contains a combination of Buffalo Trace bourbon, Whitley Co. apple butter, the fizz from our favorite regional ginger soda and garnished with local apples.

The Depot on Main – The Corbin L&N

• Contains Buffalo Trace bourbon, pineapple juice, peach schnapps with a splash of grenadine.

The Caboose Sports Tavern – Redhound Limeade

• Contains Buffalo Trace bourbon, strawberries, a hint of lime, simple syrup and topped off with a splash of ginger beer.

The crawl will follow the order in which the restaurants are listed above. Once the crawl is complete, participants can disburse to the bar of their choice to finish out the evening.

“Pub Crawls are popular in other cities, and we just felt like it would be the perfect fun environment in which to release the drinks and bring people downtown at the same time,” said Kriebel.