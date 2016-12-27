swp-prodigal-press-release-2017-pdf

Sidewalk Prophets to perform ‘The Prodigal Tour” at the O. Wayne Rollins Center in Williamsburg on January 26.

“The Prodigal Tour” sets itself apart from other tours as the band Sidewalk Prophets has created what they are calling a “immersive concert experience.”

The centerpiece of this tour is Wander Creative’s suspenseful yet powerful short film, “The Prodigal,” which was written by Sidewalk Prophets co-founder Ben McDonald along with Matt Hadley. This interactive experience tour also offers unique attention to detail.

The “Prodigal Tour” will be held Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the O. Wayne Rollins Center, 816 Walnut St., in Williamsburg.  Admission is $10.00, General Admission, $25.00, and Early Entry, $100.00 VIP.
For more information call:  615-775-0731 or go to http://tinyurl.com/Williamsburg-KY.