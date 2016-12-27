By Teresa Brooks

“The Prodigal Tour” sets itself apart from other tours as the band Sidewalk Prophets has created what they are calling a “immersive concert experience.”

The centerpiece of this tour is Wander Creative’s suspenseful yet powerful short film, “The Prodigal,” which was written by Sidewalk Prophets co-founder Ben McDonald along with Matt Hadley. This interactive experience tour also offers unique attention to detail.

The “Prodigal Tour” will be held Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the O. Wayne Rollins Center, 816 Walnut St., in Williamsburg. Admission is $10.00, General Admission, $25.00, and Early Entry, $100.00 VIP.

For more information call: 615-775-0731 or go to http://tinyurl.com/Williamsburg-KY.