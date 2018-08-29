Shots fired after pursuit in Knox County involving deputy













What began as an attempted traffic stop Tuesday night led to a pursuit across part of Knox County involving multiple law enforcement agencies, a crashed cruiser and shots fired.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, August 28, a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy located a possible stolen vehicle with expired 2016 registration plates. After attempting a traffic stop in the Swan Pond community on South Ky. 11, the operator of the 1999 gold GMC Sierra truck failed to stop and led police through Davis Bend and into the Little Brush Creek area.

While officers pursued the truck through Little Brush Creek, a Barbourville Police officer threw out a tire deflation device, deflating all four tires of the truck. The truck continued on through Little Brush Creek to Ky. 225 northbound, where it struck a Knox County Deputy cruiser head on at Coal Port Road. The deputy then fired his service weapon into the truck, but didn’t strike anyone inside.

The operator of the truck, Brian Lee, 32 of Barbourville, fled into an open field where he was apprehended after a physical altercation. He was taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital for treatment of his injuries from the collision. The passenger of the truck refused treatment and was taken into custody.

Two officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted in the pursuit by Barbourville Police Department.

Lee was released from Barbourville ARH Hospital at approximately 4 a.m., and was booked into the Knox County Detention Center. Deputy Brian Lawson charged Lee with the following charges:

1. Probation violation ( For Felony Offense )

2. Driving on DUI suspended license 1st offense

3. No registration plates

4. Failure of owner to maintain required insurance

5. Failure to or improper signal

6. Reckless driving

7. Fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle)

8. Wanton endangerment 1st degree – Police officer

9. Resisting arrest

10. Menacing

According to KSP, the passenger was not charged.

Kentucky State Police Sgt. Jason Bunch is continuing a Wanton Endangerment 1st degree investigation against Lee, and will present the case to the Knox County Grand Jury.