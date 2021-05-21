Shot clock approved for high school basketball











The National Federation of State High School Associations, which is the parent organization of the KHSAA, has authorized the member organizations to approved a shot clock in high school basketball beginning in the 2022-23 season.

Following the meeting of the organization’s Basketball Rules Committee, which was held virtually in late April, the NFHS followed the committee’s recommendation to permit the state high school athletic associations to adopt a 35-second shot clock.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said the Board of Control has approved a survey of officials from the participating schools in Kentucky to gauge interest in instituting the rule in 2022-23.

“We expect significant work with our schools, coaches association, athletic director association and other groups before a determination would be finalized,” Tackett said.

Locally, Corbin Girls’ Basketball Coach Isaac Wilson said while he would not be against it personally, it comes down to the sentiment in Kentucky.

“I don’t think that it will be implemented in the state,” Wilson said. “I may be wrong I wouldn’t think it be in Kentucky.”

Whitley County Boys’ Coach Mark White said he would be very much in support.

“It will make the game so much more for fun for all the fans, and will make coaches really be prepared,” White said. “It will put more emphasis on having a good flow to the game.”

Williamsburg Girls’ Coach Randy Crider said it may not benefit Williamsburg because of the school’s smaller size, but it will benefit the players across Kentucky as they develop and prepare to potentially play at the college level.

“I am of the belief in that our jobs as coaches is to prepare the student athletes for the next level and we can’t do that if we don’t play with a shot clock,” Crider said.