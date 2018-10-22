Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Shoplifter caught with stolen collector cards

Posted On 22 Oct 2018
A Bell County man was arrested Monday for allegedly shoplifting collector cards at the Corbin Walmart.

Robert Nicholas Caldwell, 19, was detained by Walmart loss prevention after he was reportedly observed removing the cards from their boxes and concealing them in his jacket before attempting to leave the store.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Jamie Etherton responded to the store and took Caldwell into custody on one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500.

The total value of the cards recovered on Caldwell’s person was $480.42.

Caldwell was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

