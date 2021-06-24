Shope reflects back on first 31-win season in WCHS baseball history











The Whitley County Colonels’ baseball season came to an end last Thursday with a 4-2 loss to Lyon County in the KHSAA Elite Eight.

The Colonels finished the season with a school record 31 wins against 10 losses that included the first ever 13th Region championship and a win over Raceland in the semi-state.

This team was special because of their work ethic and competitive fire,” said Coach Jeremy Shope. “Most importantly, they were special because they were unselfish. Life will be much happier if one can learn to cheer on the guy beside them not just the one in the mirror.”

Whitley County was down 2-0 after one inning, but rallied back with two runs in the top of the second.

With the bases loaded and one out, Logan Bennett came through with a double to tie the game.

Lyon County took the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the third.

Trevor Downs was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh inning to bring the tying run to the plate.

However, Lyon County starter Austin Long, who pitched a complete game, shut things down from there to secure the win.

Caden Petrey started the game on the mound for Whitley County, going three-and-a-third innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Grant Zehr pitched the final two-and-a-third innings, giving up three hits.

The Colonels were held to four hits in the game, with Bennett accounting for two of them.

“Hats off to Lyon County. They pitched the ball well and played good defense,” Shope said. “They were able to muster enough runs to out score us. We had opportunities. Just didn’t get it done.”

Shope said the players took the loss hard as you would expect when going so far only to have it come to an end like it did.

“After days of reflection, these boys will see what they were able to accomplish,” Shope said.

“Sometimes we get caught looking at the scoreboard…me included and forget about what is really important,” Shope said. “This team did a great job of having fun and competing. They enjoyed the moment and changed Whitley County Baseball forever. Every team after them will iknow that it can be done. It just takes a dream, a goal, and lots of hard work.”

The 2022 Colonels will look very similar as shortstop Luke Stanfill was the only senior on the roster.

“I obviously love our team coming back. It will be a new year. They will have to work between now and then to get stronger and better,” Shope said. We’re headed into dead period and it will be much needed. After that it will be time to start getting after it in the weight room and on weaknesses.”