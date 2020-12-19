Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Shooting investigation underway at Keavy area convenience store

Posted On 19 Dec 2020
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene in Keavy where two people were reportedly shot early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the 312 Market, formerly known as The Bait Bucket, near the intersection of Ky. 312 and Level Green Road.

Deputies were called to the scene around 4 a.m.

The Laurel County Coroner has been called to the scene.

Check back to thenewsjournal.net for more information as it becomes available.

