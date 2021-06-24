Shooting complaint leads to meth bust











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting complaint Tuesday night in southern Laurel County that resulted in a drug trafficking arrest.

Deputies arrested Richard Kilgore, 46, of London, on Hanes Baker Road, off of U.S. 25, on charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication – controlled substance.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Brent France responded to the scene at approximately 9:16 p.m.

While the deputies found nothing to indicate a shooting had occurred, they located Kilgore in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

A search turned up methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, a metal spoon, tourniquet band, and digital scales.

Kilgore was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.