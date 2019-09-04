Previous Story
Shoes 4 the Soul provides 450 school kids with new shoes
Posted On 04 Sep 2019
Comment: 0
About 450 school children received free shoes and socks along with bags of hygiene items during the 8th Annual Shoes 4 the Soul event Friday at the University of the Cumberlands.
About 500 college students and about 50 faculty/staff helped out by first washing the soles of the school children’s feet prior to putting the new shoes and socks on them.
The school kids also enjoyed face painting and games.