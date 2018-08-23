Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Shoe Sensation opens in Williamsburg

Posted On 23 Aug 2018
Employees, local leaders and other officials gathered for the grand opening of Shoe Sensation in Williamsburg last Friday. The store is located on KY 92. The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event. Shoe Sensation is a member of the chamber. Below, left to right: Lisa Harrison, Secretary-Treasurer of the Chamber, presents Shoe Sensation employees Brandi Hoskins and Tori Poma with the store’s official chamber plaque. Shoe Sensation Regional Vice President Mickey Marsee joined in for the photo.

