Shoe Sensation coming to Williamsburg in April













Williamsburg is getting a new shoe store this year.

Shoe Sensation will be located at 640 West Highway 92 in the Davenport Retail Center, and plans to open in April 2018.

Since opening its first store in 1984, Shoe Sensation has focused on bringing America’s top footwear brands to growing communities in the Midwest and South through experienced international sourcing, according to its website.

Headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has 15,000 square feet of offices, a 150,000 square foot distribution center and over 1000 employees. Currently operating 181 locations in 18 states, Shoe Sensation designs its family shoe stores with customer-friendly layouts.

Shoe Sensation is expanding its small town presence through an organic and strategic growth plan. The company’s three-year strategy was projected to increase the total store count to approximately 175 locations by the end of 2017, according to its website.

The closest Shoe Sensation store in Kentucky is located in Somerset.