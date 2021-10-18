









Shirley Wilson Brooks, 84, of the Poplar Creek Community, Williamsburg, passed away October 15, 2021.

She was born October 3, 1937 to the late Jim and Rosa Wilson.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and mother-in-law to her family. A social butterfly, Shirley was ready to talk to anyone she met and loved life, and to laugh.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Curtis Clifford Brooks; two sons, Dennis Brooks (Shirley), and David Brooks (Teresa); two grandsons, Dallas Brooks (Jessica Bowling), and Kevin Brooks (Ashley); brother, Raleigh Wilson; special cousin, Jessie Hurst; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held Monday, October 18. Burial was in the Brooks Cemetery in Williamsburg, KY.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.