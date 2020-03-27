









Shirley Wallen Jones, age 80, of Corbin, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 13, 1939 in Wheelwright, Kentucky to the late Sam Wallen and Maggie Little Wallen. Shirley was an RN for many years and loved to help people.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Jones of Corbin; sister, Clare D. Roy of Satellite, Florida; and several nieces and nephews to morn her passing.

She is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

She will have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.