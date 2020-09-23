









Mrs. Shirley Smith LeForce, 81, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.

Born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Mrs. LeForce was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Farmer and her parents, William T. Smith and Flora White Smith. She was a retired school teacher and was active with the Shepherd’s Table, First Baptist Church and the Garden Club all in Conway, SC.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Alan LeForce; son, Jeff LeForce (Joy) of Rock Hill; son-in-law, David Farmer of Rock Hill; granddaughters, Abbie LeForce of Rock Hill, Allie Adamson (Ben) of Perth, Australia, and Kathryn Grayson (Jarrod) of Atlanta, GA; grandsons, Andrew LeForce of Rock Hill and Austin LeForce (Liz) of Greenville, SC; ; great grandchildren, Harper and Emily Adamson of Perth, Australia.

She was a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, accomplished school teacher, humble Christian, and a kind friend to many.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the Shepherd’s Table, PO Box 1782, Conway, SC 29528; or Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

