









Shirley Sizemore Lovings, age 75, wife of Ron Lovings of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at The Willows of Hamburg in Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am Friday, January 29 at Kerr Bros. Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road with Bro. Ron Riley officiating. Graveside services and burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at The Upper Colony Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family will receive friends from 8:00am till service time on Friday at the Kerr Bros. Funeral Home- Harrodsburg Road. This obituary is courtesy of Laurel Funeral Home.