Shirley Rickett











Shirley Ann Rickett, age 82, of Corbin, passed away on Monday October 11, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY.

Visitation will be from 6 pm until 9 pm on Thursday, October 14, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday October 15th at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with burial to follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky.

Messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com