Shirley Rickett
Posted On 12 Oct 2021
Shirley Ann Rickett, age 82, of Corbin, passed away on Monday October 11, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY.
Visitation will be from 6 pm until 9 pm on Thursday, October 14, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday October 15th at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with burial to follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky.
Messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com