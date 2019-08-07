









Shirley Marie Leach Brown, 78, of Jellico, TN passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 the Jellico Medical Center.

She was born May 23, 1941 in Bairds Creek, TN.

Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Manerva Leach; brothers, Virgil, Roy, Frank, Uyless and James Leach, Jr.; sister, Virginia Blakley; grandson, Jacob Cassidy.

She is survived by daughters, Debbie Brescia and husband Jerome, Donna Freeman, Mary Marlow and husband Mitchell, June Pierce and husband Lonnie, Crystal Thomas and husband Donnie; sons, Ricky Perry and wife Donna, Bruce Perry and wife Susie, Timothy Perry and wife Brenda, Keven Brown and wife Ashley; thirty grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 27 at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Woods and Brother Gary “Boo” Leach officiating.

Burial was held Sunday, July 28, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.