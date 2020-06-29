









Mrs. Shirley Mae Brooks Yancey, age 66, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home. She was born July 21, 1953 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Shirley is preceded in death by her father, Alonzo Charles Brooks; mother, Dina Perkins Brooks; brothers, Everett Brooks, Stevie Brooks, and Jimmy Brooks; and sisters, Vergie Hicks and Janice Scott.

She is survived by her husband, William Lynn “Bill” Yancey; son, Cody Lynn Yancey; daughters, Mary Ann Brewer and husband Paul and Eva Mae Chambers; grandchildren, Janice White and husband Ryan, Hannah Brewer, Blake Yancey, Elijah Chambers, and Verldon Yancey; great-grandchildren, Kendall, James and Isaiah White; brother, Owen Brooks and wife Karen; sisters, Thelma Jean Elliott, Sharon Irene Hamblin, and Betty Ann Walker and husband Randy; sister-in-law, Anna Sue Baird; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Friday, June 26 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Dople officiating. Burial was held on Saturday, June 27, in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer, Tennessee).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.