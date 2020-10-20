









Shirley Lee Williams, age 86, of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home in Corbin, KY. She was born on November 21, 1933, in Bell County, Kentucky, to Charles and Ethel Greene Hembree. She was proceeded in death by parents, Charles and Ethel (Greene) Hembree; husband, Billie Williams; son, Michael Ray Williams; and sister Betty, Ingraham.

She is survived by son, Davey Earl Williams of Corbin KY; two grandchildren, Shannon Sweatt (Ron) of Greeley, CO and Daniel Ramos (Karen) of Gravois Mills, MO; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Ward, Alicia Norsworthy, Heather Northorp, Cortney Newson, Aaron Newson, and Brandon Newson; four great-great-grandchildren, Poseidon Ward, Cayden Shelton, Rowan Shelton, and Torin Newson; brother(s), L.V. Hembree of Hamilton, Ohio and Jerry Hembree of Corbin, KY; two sister(s), Jane Benge of Middlesboro KY, and Billie Gladden of Hamilton, Ohio; as well as a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 22, at the Highland Park Cemetery – Croley Addition in Williamsburg, KY.

