









Shirley Jean Gulley Davis, age 63, of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home. She was born December 23, 1956 in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Shirley is preceded in death by her son, Daniel Davis; parents, Lloyd and Dorothy Goff Gulley; brothers, Lloyd Gillis Gulley Jr. and Hershel Wayne Gulley; and sister, Berniece Walls.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Davis; son, Randall Davis and wife Misty; grandchildren, Kayla Bree Davis, Madison Lee Davis, Randall Aiden Davis, Daniel Christian Davis, Dalton Tyler Davis, Angel Nichole Davis, and Shilow Davis; step-grandchildren, Cody Lay and Megan Lay; great-grandchildren, Ashton Nolan, Brayden Lay, Aniston Whit Chapman, and Raegan Grace Davis; and sisters, Charlene Smith and husband Ron, Christine Jones and husband Jimmy, and Joann Kidwell and husband Charles; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Hamblin officiating. Burial is to follow in the Fonde Church of God Cemetery

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.