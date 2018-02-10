











Shirley Jean Doty, 87, of Corbin and previously of Vista, CA, passed from this life on Monday, February 5th at Baptist Hospital in Corbin.

She was an accomplished artist whose first job was as a cartoonist for Disney Studios in Hollywood.

The Smithsonian Institute once offered to house her portrait of President Jimmy Carter.

A graduate of Biola Bible College, she was an ordained minister and active in churches throughout her long life.

Mrs. Doty was preceded by her parents Henry R. Lease and Mary Jane Lease of Winter Garden, FL, her former husband, Harold L. Doty, and a brother Charles Lease.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Doty and wife Kathy of Corbin, Dee Malloy of Corbin, Rebecca Huesman and husband Bill of Cinncinnati, Thomas Doty of Monroe, OH, Daniel Doty and wife Tammy of Corbin, Andrew Doty and Trina Amato of Maineville, OH, and Beth Scott of Fayetteville, NC; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry R. (Rod) Lease of Corbin and a sister Monta Gae Hadsell of Sedona, AZ.

A celebration of life was held at Ellison Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, February 10th, at 1 p.m.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.