Shirley Gibson











Mrs. Shirley Jean Gibson, age 82, of Hwy 1223, Corbin, Kentucky, wife of the late Robert Lee Gibson, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, at the Hopewell Baptist Church in Corbin, with Bro. Herschel Walker officiating. The family will receive friends at the Hopewell Baptist Church from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.