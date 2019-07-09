









Shirley Faulkner Hall, 68, of CA Drive, Corbin, KY departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home.

She was born on May 26, 1951 in Williamsburg, KY to the late Andrew and Dorothy (Rains) Faulkner.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hall; brothers, Chester and Jessie Faulkner; and a sister, Andrea Faulkner.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Edward Lee (Kathy) of Barbourville, KY and James Franklin Lee of Auburn, KY; daughter, Andrea Fay Lee of Corbin; ten grandchildren, Andrew Lee, Jordan Lee, Michael Wakefield, Lori Wakefield, Faith Lee, Rebecca Lee, Isaiah Lee, James Dakota Lee, Devin Kitchen and Nathan Lee Gibson; six great grandchildren; four sisters, Sandra Mahan (Rev. Lee) of Williamsburg, Barbara Lee of Hebron, OH, Maggie Young (James) of Willington, OH and Jeree McCain of Williamsburg; five brothers, Ronnie Faulkner (Novella) of Williamsburg, Michael Faulkner (Kem) of Williamsburg, Fred Faulkner (Mary) of Corbin, Ralph Faulkner of Mason, OH and Howard Faulkner (Edith) of Mason, OH; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday, July 11, at Croley Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Mahan and Rev. Larry Siler Jr. officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.