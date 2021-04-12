









Shirley Cupp Hammons, age 80, wife of the late Ray Hammons of Lily, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

Funeral services were private with Pastor Bobby Helton officiating. Burial followed in the Ward Cemetery in London, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to: The Old Union Holiness Church, P.O. Box 861, London, Kentucky 40743. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.