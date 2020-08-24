









Shirley Ann (Griffith) Bryant, age 73, of Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, KY.

She was born on September 2, 1946 to the late Roscoe Griffith and Stella (Noble) Griffith in South Lebanon, Ohio. She was the granddaughter of the late Dan Griffith and Dora (Turner) Griffith and the late Price Noble and Arlena (Spencer) Noble.

She was a member of the Wolf Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny “Rusty” Bryant; daughter, Brenda Dianne Bryant; infant son, Johnny Ray Bryant; granddaughter, Shirley Lynn Hale; brothers, Eugene Griffith, Steve Griffith, and Roscoe (Cotton) Griffith; sisters, Dora Lee (Griffith) Bryant and infant, Stella Griffith.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Lynn Bryant, of Williamsburg, KY; granddaughter, Brenda Sue Hale, of Ohio; great-granddaughters, Breanna Lynn Ragle, of Williamsburg, KY and Serenity Clark, of Ohio; sisters-in-law, Lois Griffith, Mary Griffith, and Alma Douglas, and husband, Jimmy; brother-in-law, Pleas Bryant, and wife, Dorothy; favorite nieces, Pamela Renee Herl, Janet Griffith, and Jamie (Douglas) Dugger; special friends who were like sisters, Shirley Lawson, Brenda Lawson, Renea Davenport, Shirley Davenport, and Tiffany Casper; numerous other nieces and nephews, and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, August 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral will immediately follow on Wednesday, August 26, at 3:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Carr and Rev. Jeff Hurst officiating.

Special music will be provided by Mrs. Sheila Hurst.

Interment will follow in the Douglas Cemetery at Sunny Hill in Whitley County, KY.

Cox & Son Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.