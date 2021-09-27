









Sherry Lynn Halcomb, age 51, of Shannon Drive, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on April 22, 1970 in Corbin, Kentucky to Robert L. Bailey and Deanna (Hobbs) Bailey. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Bob” Bailey; father-in-law, John Robert Halcomb, Sr.; and grandparents, Virgil and Mae Bailey and Holder and Flossie Hobbs.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, John Robert Halcomb, Jr. of Corbin, Kentucky; two sons, Robert Seth Halcomb and Sean Alexander Halcomb, both of Corbin, Kentucky; mother, Deanna Bailey of Williamsburg; mother-in-law, Angeline Halcomb of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, Jennifer Roll (Gary) of Hazard; nephew, Jacob Fox Roll of Hazard; special cousin, Pam Creekmore (Jimmy) of Williamsburg; uncle, Ed Bailey (wife Kat) of Williamsburg; aunts, Lou Wood of Florida, Ada Bailey and Joyce Pitman of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour on Tuesday, September 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. E.L. “Corky” Alder officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Croley Addition of Highland Park. Graveside will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.