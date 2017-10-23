Posted On October 23, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Sherry Lyn Reynolds, 40, of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday, October 19, at UK Healthcare in Lexington.

She was born February 26, 1977 in Lexington, to the late Finley and Patsy Bradburn Trusty.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Donald Pool and sister-in-law Rebecca Pool.

She is survived by a daughter; Randa Hodge (Brandon) of Williamsburg, a son; Nicholas Cooper of Williamsburg, two granddaughters; Eve Hodge and Adi Hodge, two sisters; Sandra Nelson (Joe) of Corbin, and Kimberly Cooper (Hal) of Florida, several nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Sunday October 22, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Hodge officiating.

Interment was in Whitley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.