









Sherry Coker, age 60, of Hamilton, Ohio, formerly of Corbin, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Hamilton, Ohio.

Sherry is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Coker and parents, Harvey and Addie Jones.

She is survived by two sons, Timothy and wife Brittany Nason of London, Kentucky and Michael Nason of Corbin, Kentucky; one daughter, Jessica and husband Roger Rosenbalm of Hamilton, Ohio; grandchildren, Amula Bosch, Connor Gavin, Cody Kirkland, Ruby Rosenbalm, Harvey Rosenbalm, Katie Rosenbalm and Savanna Rosenbalm; siblings, Harvey McKinley and wife Donna, Larry Jones and wife Sandra, Cecilia Gregory and husband Larry, Cora Cramer and husband Mike, Wesley Jones, Earl Jones and wife Sue; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Friday, May 15, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, Tennessee with Rev. Eddie Gunner officiating. Interment was in the Douglas Cemetery at Woodridge, Tennessee.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.