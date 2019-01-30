Sheriff’s deputy recovers stolen vehicle near Corbin Sunday













A Corbin man is behind bars after he was pulled over driving a car that had been reported stolen, according to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.

On Sunday, Joe Prewitt received a complaint at 4005 Fifth Street Road in Corbin.

Prewitt then checked the license plate number on a 2009 Chevy Aveo, which was being driving by William D. Wolfe, 35, of Manchester.

Whitley County E-911 dispatchers reported that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Manchester, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Prewitt arrested Wolfe charging him with receiving stolen property over $10,000.

He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, where he remained as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.