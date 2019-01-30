Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s deputy recovers stolen vehicle near Corbin Sunday

Posted On 30 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

A Corbin man is behind bars after he was pulled over driving a car that had been reported stolen, according to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.

On Sunday, Joe Prewitt received a complaint at 4005 Fifth Street Road in Corbin.

Prewitt then checked the license plate number on a 2009 Chevy Aveo, which was being driving by William D. Wolfe, 35, of Manchester.

Whitley County E-911 dispatchers reported that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Manchester, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Prewitt arrested Wolfe charging him with receiving stolen property over $10,000.

He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, where he remained as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Pastor to church vandal: ‘God still loves him’

Posted On 30 Jan 2019
, By
0

W’burg man arrested after meth found in vehicle he was driving

Posted On 23 Jan 2019
, By
0

Whitley County couple arrested for methamphetamine trafficking

Posted On 23 Jan 2019
, By
0

Bystanders free woman trapped in flooded car Monday morning

Posted On 21 Jan 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal