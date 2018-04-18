Sheriff’s deputies seize 38 grams of crystal meth













Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people early Thursday evening after receiving a report that a man was under the influence of methamphetamine, causing a disturbance, and had left in a vehicle from an R.D. Rains Road residence. During the process, deputies recovered 38 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine from one suspect.

Deputy Jonas Saunders spotted a vehicle matching the description at a gas station near Exit 11 in Williamsburg, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Saunders observed the 2008 white Pontiac traveling towards US25W and turn south without signaling or coming to a complete stop, according to the release.

Saunders conducted a traffic stop, and then began interviewing one of the passengers, Roy D. Golden, 24, who was carrying brass knuckles, the release stated.

The driver of the vehicle, Christopher J. Hellings, 30, could not complete field sobriety tests, and Saunders and Deputy Mike Lawson discovered 38 grams of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine or “ice,” which is an extremely potent form of meth, according to the release.

Hellings also had what’s believed to be Suboxone and needles in his possession, the release stated.

Williamsburg K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter then responded, and his K-9 partner indicated the presence of an unlawful substance in the vehicle, the release stated.

Inside the driver’s side door and the center console, police discovered more of what’s believed to be meth, the release stated.

Also located in the car were needles, digital weighing scales and empty plastic bags, according to the release.

Rosa Thomas, 37, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have several pills in her possession and was believed to be under the influence. She was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription controlled substance not in its original container and public intoxication, the release stated.

Another passenger, Carlene Golden, also appeared to be under the influence, and was charged with public intoxication, according to the release.

Hellings was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, disregarding a stop sign and failure to signal.

Roy Golden was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

All four were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, and have since been released on bond.