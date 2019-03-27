Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Sheriff’s deputies make two drug arrests

Posted On 27 Mar 2019
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested two people on drug-related charges over a four-day period.

On March 20, Deputy Chad Foley arrested Melissa Marie Ingram, 44, of Rockholds, on Mountain Lane and charged her with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (over two grams of methamphetamine).

Sgt. Jonas Saunders assisted with this investigation.

On March 23, Deputy Brandon Prewitt arrested Misty N. Burnette, 31, of Williamsburg, on Ky. 296 and charged her with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Whitley County Detention Center’s website, Burnette was also charged with several traffic-related offenses, including: no registration plates, no registration receipt, driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no auto insurance, failure to produce vehicle insurance card and having obstructed vision and/or windshield.

Deputy Mike Lawson assisted with the arrest.

Both Burnette and Ingram were lodged in their Whitley County Detention Center, where they remained jailed as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the detention center’s website.

