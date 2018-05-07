Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Sheriff’s deputies arrest 10 adults at party with alcohol, minors

Posted On 07 May 2018
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 10 adults early Sunday morning in connection to a party involving minors.

Deputies Brian Hensley and Derek Eubanks responded to the end of Levi Lay Road where a party was underway, according to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.

Deputies found minors under the influence of intoxications and adults among them.

A total of 10 adults, who ranged in age from 18 – 35, were arrested on charges including alcohol intoxication in a public place, unlawful transaction with a minor or a combination of the two charges, the release stated.

Out of the 10 people arrested, two males ages 18 and 22 were also charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.

All 10 were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s department is continuing the investigation.

