By Mark White

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured at right, who may be connected to a vehicle taken from a Woodbine market recently, according to a sheriff’s department release.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the theft of a 2002 black Jeep Liberty that occurred about 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Friendly Foot Mart in Woodbine.

“Anyone, who may be able to identify this man or has knowledge about the vehicle theft is asked to call Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017,” the release noted.

Sgt. Todd Shelley is leading the investigation, and was assisted by Detective John Hill.