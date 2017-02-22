By Mark White

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a Woodbine man, who is wanted in connection with an indictment warrant for fourth-degree controlled substance endangerment to a child and manufacturing methamphetamine.

Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell said that authorities are seeking Milford David Osborne, 43, of the Woodbine community, who was originally arrested in June 2016.

The sheriff’s department received information on that date that meth was being manufactured at a tent on Barton Hollow Road, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Prior to law enforcement’s arrival, Whitley County EMS transported a female and newborn from that location to Baptist Health Corbin, the release stated.

Osborne was released from jail on Aug. 10, according to Whitley County Detention Center records.

A Whitley County Grand Jury indicted him in October, and he is believed to be residing in the Woodbine community.

Harrell said that authorities have been unable to locate Osborne since he was indicted.

He said the department is asking for the public’s help because people may have seen Osborne and just assumed he was out on bond not knowing there was a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Osborne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017.

Sgt. Jeff Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.