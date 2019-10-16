Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Sheriff releases September activity report

Posted On 16 Oct 2019
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has reported its activity for the month of September.

During September, deputies answered 1,338 complaints, and investigated 39 vehicle collisions.

In addition, deputies investigated 32 new criminal cases and made 144 criminal arrests.

For the first nine months of 2019, the sheriff’s department has answered a total of 12,666 complaints, investigated 313 wrecks, and made 1,098 arrests.

“We appreciate our community and the information that we receive daily. We continue to modify our patrol efforts to combat areas of increased criminal activity,” noted Sheriff Todd Shelley.

