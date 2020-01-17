Sheriff padlocks Sagebrush Steakhouse doors











Just over five months after it opened its doors, Sagebrush Steakhouse in Corbin was suddenly closed Thursday after Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley chained and padlocked the doors.

Shelley said he and Chief Deputy Tim Baker carried out the order in the writ of possession filed in Whitley Circuit Court.

Shelley emphasized that the order was not over unpaid taxes, but the result of a private dispute between Sagebrush and the property ownership.

The power remains on in the building as multiple light sources could be seen coming through windows Friday morning.

Under Kentucky law, a write of possession is an order directing the sheriff to seize certain property from a party.

According to the KRS, the plaintiff must show just cause why he or she is entitled to possession of the claimed property, and how the defendant is wrongfully in possession.

In addition, the complaint must include a description of the property and its estimate value.

Sagebrush Steakhouse opened for business in late July. The building had sat empty for more than two years after Dino’s Restaurant was closed for failure to pay more than $100,000 in sales and withholding taxes.

The building sold in August 207 and renovation had begun to transform it into a sports bar. However, work soon came to a halt, and the building, once, again, sat vacant until early 2019.

Workers pent more than fourth months gutting the building to change it over from Italian to a steak house.

Sagebrush initially employed 85 people.