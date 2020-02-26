Sheriff issues January activity report











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy start to 2020.

During the month of January, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,093 criminal complaints and responded to 28 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 26 criminal cases, and made 96 criminal arrests in January.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the community. We appreciate each of you,” Sheriff Todd Shelley said in a release.