Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff issues January activity report

Posted On 26 Feb 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy start to 2020.

During the month of January, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,093 criminal complaints and responded to 28 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 26 criminal cases, and made 96 criminal arrests in January.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the community. We appreciate each of you,” Sheriff Todd Shelley said in a release.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Woman clinging to tree branch in Cumberland River rescued Tuesday

Posted On 13 Feb 2020
, By
0

Sheriff rescues local resident from rising water

Posted On 12 Feb 2020
, By
0

Sheriff asks for public’s help to locate missing man

Posted On 05 Feb 2020
, By
0

SUV flips over during I-75 crash; driver leaves scene before police arrive

Posted On 29 Jan 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal