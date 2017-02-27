By Dean Manning

A suspected prowler who was reportedly running around the area near Legacy Auto Group in Knox County early Monday morning was under the influence of drugs, according to Knox County Sheriff’s deputies.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said deputies arrested 32-year-old Joshua Lee Wilson of Corbin after finding him hidden in a wooded area behind a house on Blue Bonnet Circle on Old Barbourville Hwy. near the dealership.

Smith stated that Deputy Mikey Ashurst along with Corbin Police responded to a 911 call about 4:40 a.m. reporting a male prowler around the vehicles in the car lot.

“While searching the lot, Deputy Ashurst received a second call advising the male prowler had fled on foot when he saw the police vehicles circling the lot,” Smith stated.

Ashurst located a pickup truck nearby that he identified as belonging to Wilson.

“Inside the truck, Deputy Ashurst observed a sawed off 12 gauge shotgun with ammunition, two pipes used to smoke methamphetamine and one pipe used to smoke marijuana.

Ashurst and Corbin Police located an individual later identified as Wilson hiding in the wooded area.

Smith stated that when officers confronted the man, he refused to comply with their commands and had to be forced to the ground to be taken into custody.

Wilson was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, public intoxication – controlled substance, driving on DUI suspended license, defacing a firearm, license plate not legible, improper equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

No bond has yet been set.