Sheriff asks for public’s help to locate missing man

Posted On 05 Feb 2020
Will Hill was last seen on Jan. 11 in the Highland Park area of Williamsburg, and hasn’t been seen since.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Williamsburg man.

Will Lawrence Hill, 33, was last seen on Jan. 11 in the Highland Park area of Williamsburg, and was reported missing by his mother, Tammy Blevins, on Jan. 14, according to Sheriff Todd Shelley.

So far authorities haven’t had any leads or tips regarding Hill’s whereabouts, Shelley said.

Hill is about 5’9” and is believed to weigh less than 235 pounds at this point. He is a black male with a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm.

Hill is an ex-marine, a father, and a son.

Shelley is encouraging the public to contact his office during regular business hours at (606) 549-6006 or Whitley County E-911’s non-emergency at (606) 549-6017 after regular business hours with any information regarding Hill’s whereabouts.

Shelley added that police just want to talk with Hill to ensure his wellbeing, and asked that Hill contact authorities if he reads this story to let them know he is safe.

