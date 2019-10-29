Shep’s Place in Corbin to host Bevin campaign stop featuring Vice-President Mike Pence











A regional campaign stop for Governor Matt Bevin in the final days of the 2019 governor’s race will include a visit to Corbin.

Bevin, who will be accompanied by Vice-President Mike Pence and Congressman Hal Rogers, R-Ky., will stop at Shep’s Place on Main Street Friday afternoon.

“It is an honor,” said Mark Shepherd, co-owner of the restaurant. “This is huge for Corbin.

Shepherd said he was contacted about a week ago by representatives from the governor’s campaign about hosting the event.

A limited number of public tickets are available for the event.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and guest must be inside by 12:30 p.m.

Tickets may be reserved by going online to www.eventbrite .com.

Shepherd, who also owns Bubby’s Barbecue, said the only thing that comes close is when University of Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari ate at the restaurant.

“I told Congressman Rogers that I would like to tell him he was the most popular person to ever eat here, but he would be second to Coach Cal,” Shepherd said. “He said he was okay with that.”

Bevin is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Andy Beshear. This marks the second time Pence has met with Bevin in southeast Kentucky this year.

The trio will also visit London and Somerset.

The election will be held Tuesday.