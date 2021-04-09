Sheltowee Trace offers adventure fun for all ages











Belle from the Disney classic ‘Beauty and the Best’ was always looking for her “adventure in the great wide somewhere” before she met the Beast. Fortunately for local residents, they don’t have to meet a scary, mythical creature or travel far to find their own adventure at the Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort in Corbin.

The resort offers a variety of activities including canoeing, white water rafting, kayaking, ziplining, wall climbing, and more.

“At the adventure resort, we really focus on families,” said Dania Egedi, owner/manager of the Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort. “We try to look for things that people can involve their entire family coming in and just kind of fun outdoor activities.”

Egedi said that last year the resort added numerous new activities including gem mining and more standup paddle board and kayaking trips to the base of the falls.

“This year, something new that we have because of COVID-19, we have some restrictions about how many people we can have on the riverboat at one time,” said Egedi. “We have added a site seeing cruise instead, so the site seeing cruise will go out several times a week. It goes out at three o’clock. There is no food on it although we do have drinks and snacks available for purchase, but it goes basically down the lake, goes past a bunch of big rock outcroppings on our way down to the Rockcastle and then it turns around and comes back.”

“It is a beautiful section,” said Egedi. “Occasionally we see eagle(s) down there, we almost always see blue heron, cormorants, and things like that.”

In addition to exploring Cumberland Falls and the surrounding areas by water, the resort offers a unique way for visitors to explore by land.

“[Electric bikes] are a new thing we started last year as well,” said Egedi. “That is a really neat way to explore the Daniel Boone National Forest. It is just a third of a mile down the road from us. There is a whole network of forest service roads down there.”

“It’s just beautiful back in there,” said Egedi. “We send people back in there all the time, but when you are in a car, you are just driving from point to point. You are not really experiencing everything else that there is in the area.”

“The nice thing about the electric bikes is it gets you out of your car as you’re peddling along, you’ve got the creek right on the left-hand side of you and it’s just beautiful,” said Egedi.

“The great thing about the electric bikes is that people can get in there and they don’t have to be in really good shape to run those hills. The electric bike does the work for them.”

In addition to the new modes of exploration, the resort has recently added couples cabins, which sleep two to four people and has a full kitchen, bathroom, heat and air conditioning, cable TV and wifi.

The cabins are in addition to the already existing Star Falls Resort cabin, rustic cabins, and covered wagons accommodations available at the resort. RV camping, tent camping and group camping sites are also available at Sheltowee Trace.

For more information about the resort, visit them online at ky-rafting.com.