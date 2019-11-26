









Shellie Joetta Lawson Hash, 65, of Corbin, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She is survived by her three children.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 30, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Burial will be in the Smith Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 pm Friday, November 29, at the funeral home. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.