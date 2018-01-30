Shelley files for sheriff













Long-time Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Shelley has filed to run for sheriff.

Shelley, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, filed his paperwork Monday in the Whitley County Clerk’s Office.

Shelley opponents include former jailer Ken Mobley, Williamsburg Police Officer Mike Taylor, and Shelley’s boss, incumbent Sheriff Colan Harrell, who is seeking his third term in office.

