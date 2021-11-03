Shelley announces Nov. 30 retirement; Danny Moses will be named interim sheriff











Whitley County will be getting a new sheriff sooner rather than later.

A few weeks ago, incumbent Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley announced that he did not plan to seek re-election next year.

On Oct. 25, Shelley submitted a letter to the county announcing that he will be retiring effective Nov. 30, 2021, after 21 years of service.

“I am thankful for all the people I’ve met over the years. I am beyond humbled by the prayers and support I have had from the fine citizens of Whitley County. I am thankful for God keeping my fellow deputies, court security officers, office staff, and me safe throughout the years,” Shelley wrote in the letter.

“I am ready to begin a new season with my family. By retiring, I will be able to spend quality time with my wonderful family and pour my time into working for the Lord. I can’t thank God enough for all his many blessings. I am blessed more than I deserve.”

Shelley spent his entire career with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

In the 2018 May Primary Election, Shelley defeated two-term incumbent Colan Harrell by a vote of 5,295 to 2,035.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. said that he plans to appoint Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses as the interim sheriff after Shelley’s retirement takes effect. The appointment is until the results of the 2022 November General Election are certified.

“This appointment will preserve the integrity of the office until the citizens of Whitley County are given a chance to elect who they want to serve in that office,” said Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. “Danny is a long-time member of the Whitley County emergency services community and is well respected by the citizens and those he will be working with.”

Moses has served as Emergency Management Director for Whitley County since May 2008. Moses began his emergency services career in 1979 on the Williamsburg Rescue Squad.

He co-founded Emlyn Volunteer Fire Department in 1990 and served as a board member and volunteer with that department until 2018. He has also served as a part-time deputy under several previous sheriff’s administrations.

Moses will take over the office on Dec. 1, 2021.

“I am honored to be able to fill this role until the voters can decide who should run this office,” said Moses. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Whitley County, working with our deputies to make sure emergency calls are answered and with the office staff to make sure tax collection and disbursements continue to run smoothly.”

Anthony Christie will serve as Interim Emergency Management Director during the time Moses serves as sheriff.

Once Moses completes his tenure as interim sheriff, he is expected to return to his role as emergency management director.

“He has always done a great job as emergency management director. We will be glad to work with him, however we can through this transition period. Then we will have his job waiting on him when he comes back,” White added.