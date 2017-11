Shelia Mae Beller-Monhollen, 46, of Huntington, WV, passed away Thursday, November 16, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington.

Shelia is survived by her spouse, Sabrina Monhollen.

Graveside services were held Tuesday November 21, at the Pleas Monhollern Cemetery in Corbin.

Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.