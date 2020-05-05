









Sheila Ann Rains, age 49, Mosley Road, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 17, 1970 in Knox County, Kentucky to James and China (Inman) Jones. She is preceded in death by her father, James Jones and a sister, Marsha Jones.

She is survived by three children, Keisha Davis (Nathaniel) of Williamsburg, Matthew Rains (Angel) of Williamsburg and Aaron Philpot of Hickory, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Leah Davis and Aiden Davis; mother, China Jones of Rockholds; two sisters, Sherry Freeman (James and Jennifer Evans) Terry Sizemore all of Barbourville; brother, Shannon Jones of Barbourville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.