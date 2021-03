Sharon D. Lawless, 73, of Corbin, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. She was the wife of Kenneth Lawless.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, March 25, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Burial followed in Corinth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association 1-800-272-3900. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.