









Mrs. Sharon Alyce Nicholson Felts, age 64, wife of the late Dannie Terrell Felts, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Waymon McGuire officiating. Private burial will follow on Thursday in the Warren’s Grove Cemetery in London, Kentucky. Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.