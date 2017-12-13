Shannon Hall files to run for Corbin mayor

Assuming that incumbent Corbin Mayor Willard McBurney files to run for re-election, there will be a contested election for mayor in Corbin next year.

Shannon T. Hall filed Wednesday with the Whitley County Clerk’s Office to seek the office of Corbin mayor.

The race will be on the November General Election ballot if no more than two candidates file to run in the non-partisan race.

If more than two candidates file to run for mayor, there would be a primary election in May with the top two vote getters moving onto the General Election.

Williamsburg will also see a contested election for mayor in 2018 as incumbent Mayor Roddy Harrison battles retired doctor Bernard Moses.